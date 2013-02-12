Feb 12 New Zealand beat England by 55 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday to level the three match series 1-1.

The third and final match is at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.

Scores: New Zealand 192-6 (B. McCullum 74, M. Guptill 47, H. Rutherford 40; J. Dernbach 3-38) v England 137 all out in 19.3 overs (J. Buttler 54; J. Franklin 4-15, I. Butler 2-9). (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)