WELLINGTON Feb 15 England beat New Zealand by 10 wickets in the third Twenty20 international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday to take the three match series 2-1.

Scores: New Zealand 139-8 (M. Guptill 59; C. Broad 3-15; J. Dernbach 3-36) v England 143-0 (A. Hales 80 not out, M. Lumb 53 not out). (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxx)