HAMILTON Feb 17 New Zealand beat England by three wickets in their first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Scores: England 258 off 49.3 overs (J. Trott 68, I. Bell 64, J. Root 56; M. McClenaghan 4-56, J. Franklin 3-38) v New Zealand 259-7 in 48.5 overs (K. Williamson 74, B. McCullum 69 not out) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom/John O'Brien)