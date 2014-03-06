(Adds last para)

March 6 England batsman Joe Root is a major doubt for the World Twenty20 tournament this month after fracturing his thumb during England's one-day series clincher in the West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Root was returning home from the Caribbean.

"Joe Root has a fractured thumb and is returning home to see a specialist," the ECB said on Twitter. "Ruled out of West Indies T20's, World T20 decision not made yet."

The World Twenty20 begins in Bangladesh on March 16.

England's first match is against New Zealand on March 22 followed by games against Sri Lanka, South Africa and one of the minor nations.

Root played all three one-dayers against West Indies, scoring his first international limited-overs century in the final match to help England clinch the series 2-1 despite being struck on the thumb by a delivery from Ravi Rampaul early in his knock.

England are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals against West Indies starting on Sunday in Barbados.

West Indies have recalled hard-hitting opening batsman Chris Gayle for the T20 series after he missed the one-dayers.