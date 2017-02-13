LONDON Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.

The 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman has scored 4,594 test runs since he made his debut in 2012 and has been vice-captain since May 2015.

Cook, 32, resigned on Feb. 6 after captaining England in 59 tests.

Root, currently third in the world test batting rankings, was the standout candidate and will become England's 80th test skipper with his first game in charge set to be against South Africa at Lord's on July 6. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)