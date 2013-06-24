Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON, June 24 Joe Root is on course to open in the forthcoming Ashes series against Australia after being named as opener in an England squad for a four-day warmup match against county side Essex starting on Sunday.
Nick Compton, who scored consecutive test centuries in New Zealand this year but then struggled for form in the return series, has not been included in the side announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday.
The 14-man squad for the match at Chelmsford also includes middle-order batsman Kevin Pietersen, who recovered from a knee injury to hit a century in his current match for Surrey against Yorkshire, and Warwickshire's Boyd Rankin.
Rankin is the only member of the squad yet to play for England in any format. He joins five other pace bowlers in the squad; James Anderson, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn and Graham Onions.
"We believe Joe Root is currently the best opening partner for Alastair Cook and he will open the batting against Essex," said national selector Geoff Miller.
"This match is a vital part of our preparations for the Ashes after a period of limited overs cricket for a large number of the squad."
England squad - Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, Graham Onions, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior, Boyd Rankin, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott. (Reporting by Tony Goodson; Editing by John Mehaffey)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.