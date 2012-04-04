COLOMBO, April 4 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and England on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 238-6) L.Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 8 T.Dilshan c Prior b Anderson 14 K.Sangakkara c Strauss b Anderson 0 M.Jayawardene lbw b Swann 105 T.Samaraweera lbw b Bresnan 54 A.Mathews c Strauss b Swann 57 P.Jayawardene c Prior b Finn 7 S.Randiv c Pietersen b Swann 12 D.Prasad not out 12 R.Herath c Prior b Bresnan 2 S.Lakmal b Swann 0 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (all out, 111.1 overs) 275

Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-21 3-30 4-154 5-216 6-227 7-258 8-261 9-270 10-275

Bowling: Anderson 22-5-62-3, Finn 22-4-51-1, Bresnan 21-3-47-2, Patel 16-3-32-0, Swann 28.1-4-75-4, Pietersen 2-0-4-0.

England first innings A.Strauss c P.Jayawardene b Dilshan 61 A.Cook not out 77 J. Trott not out 15 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (one wicket, 66 overs) 154

Fall of wicket: 1-122.

To bat: K.Pietersen, I.Bell. M.Prior, S. Patel, T.Bresnan, G.Swann, J.Anderson, S.Finn.

Bowling (to date): Lakmal 13-3-34-0 (1nb), Prasad 9-4-24-0, Herath 19-2-46-0, Dilshan 8-1-16-1, Randiv 17-4-34-0.

