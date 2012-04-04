COLOMBO, April 4 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and England on
Wednesday.
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 238-6)
L.Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 8
T.Dilshan c Prior b Anderson 14
K.Sangakkara c Strauss b Anderson 0
M.Jayawardene lbw b Swann 105
T.Samaraweera lbw b Bresnan 54
A.Mathews c Strauss b Swann 57
P.Jayawardene c Prior b Finn 7
S.Randiv c Pietersen b Swann 12
D.Prasad not out 12
R.Herath c Prior b Bresnan 2
S.Lakmal b Swann 0
Extras (b-4) 4
Total (all out, 111.1 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-21 3-30 4-154 5-216 6-227 7-258
8-261 9-270 10-275
Bowling: Anderson 22-5-62-3, Finn 22-4-51-1,
Bresnan 21-3-47-2, Patel 16-3-32-0, Swann 28.1-4-75-4, Pietersen
2-0-4-0.
England first innings
A.Strauss c P.Jayawardene b Dilshan 61
A.Cook not out 77
J. Trott not out 15
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (one wicket, 66 overs) 154
Fall of wicket: 1-122.
To bat: K.Pietersen, I.Bell. M.Prior, S.
Patel, T.Bresnan, G.Swann, J.Anderson, S.Finn.
Bowling (to date): Lakmal 13-3-34-0 (1nb),
Prasad 9-4-24-0, Herath 19-2-46-0, Dilshan 8-1-16-1, Randiv
17-4-34-0.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
