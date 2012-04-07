COLOMBO, April 7 Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's second innings at the stroke of lunch on the fifth day of their second test against England on Saturday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka first innings 275

England first innings 460

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 218-6) D. Prasad c Bresnan b Finn 34 L. Thirimanne c Strauss b Anderson 11 T. Dilshan c Anderson b Swann 35 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Swann 21 M. Jayawardene c Cook b Swann 64 T. Samaraweera b Swann 47 S. Randiv b Swann 0 A. Mathews c Strauss b Finn 46 P. Jayawardene b Swann 2 R. Herath c Anderson b Patel 2 S. Lakmal not out 4 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-2) 12 Total (all out, 118.5 overs) 278

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-64 3-104 4-125 5-215 6-215 7-238 8-242 9-251.

Bowling: Anderson 20-6-36-1, Finn 15.5-1-30-2(w-1), Swann 40-1-106-6, Bresnan 14-5-24-0(w-1), Patel 25-7-54-1, Pietersen 4-0-18-0.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)

