Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
COLOMBO, April 7 Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's second innings at the stroke of lunch on the fifth day of their second test against England on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.
Sri Lanka first innings 275
England first innings 460
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 218-6) D. Prasad c Bresnan b Finn 34 L. Thirimanne c Strauss b Anderson 11 T. Dilshan c Anderson b Swann 35 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Swann 21 M. Jayawardene c Cook b Swann 64 T. Samaraweera b Swann 47 S. Randiv b Swann 0 A. Mathews c Strauss b Finn 46 P. Jayawardene b Swann 2 R. Herath c Anderson b Patel 2 S. Lakmal not out 4 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-2) 12 Total (all out, 118.5 overs) 278
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-64 3-104 4-125 5-215 6-215 7-238 8-242 9-251.
Bowling: Anderson 20-6-36-1, Finn 15.5-1-30-2(w-1), Swann 40-1-106-6, Bresnan 14-5-24-0(w-1), Patel 25-7-54-1, Pietersen 4-0-18-0.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.