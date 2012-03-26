GALLE, March 26 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the first test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Sri Lanka first innings L. Thirimanne c Swann b Anderson 3 T. Dilshan c Strauss b Broad 11 K. Sangakkara c Prior b Anderson 0 M. Jayawardene not out 168 T. Samaraweera run out 20 D. Chandimal c Bell b Patel 27 P. Jayawardene lbw b Anderson 23 S. Randiv run out 12 R. Herath lbw b Patel 5 C. Welegedara not out 10 Extras: (lb 6, nb 4) 10 Total: (for eight wickets, 90 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-15 4-67 5-128 6-170 7-191 8-253 To bat: S. Lakmal Bowling: Anderson 17-5-56-3, Broad 18-1-66-1 (nb-4), Panesar 23-11-42-0, Swann 23-3-92-0, Patel 9-1-27-2. (Editing by Toby Davis)