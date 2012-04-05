COLOMBO, April 5 Scoreboard at the close of the
third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and England on
Thursday.
Sri Lanka first innings 275
England first innings (overnight 154-1)
A. Strauss c P. Jayawardene b Dilshan 61
A. Cook c M. Jayawardene b Dilshan 94
J. Trott c M Jayawardene b Herath 64
K. Pietersen lbw b Herath 151
I. Bell c Randiv b Prasad 18
M. Prior c Prasad b Herath 11
S. Patel c Prasad b Randiv 29
T. Bresnan b Herath 5
G. Swann c Dilshan b Herath 17
J. Anderson lbw b Herath 2
S. Finn not out 2
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-2 w-1) 6
Total (all out, 152.3 overs) 460
Fall of wickets: 1-122 2-213 3-253 4-347 5-380 6-411 7-419
8-454, 9-458 10-460.
Bowling: Lakmal 22-4-81-0(2nb), Prasad 23-8-63-1(1w), Herath
53-9-133-6, Dilshan 20-4-73-2, Randiv 34.3-4-107-1.
Sri Lanka second innings
D. Prasad not out 0
L. Thirimanne not out 0
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (no wicket, 1 over) 4
Bowling: Anderson 1-1-0-0.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket