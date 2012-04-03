COLOMBO, April 3 Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Sri Lanka first innings L. Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 8 T. Dilshan c Prior b Anderson 14 K. Sangakkara c Strauss b Anderson 0 M. Jayawardene not out 74 T. Samaraweera lbw b Bresnan 54 A. Mathews not out 1 Extras: (b-4) 4 Total (four wickets, 55 overs) 155 To bat: P. Jayawardene, S. Randiv, R. Herath, D. Prasad, S. Lakmal Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-21 3-30 4-154 Bowling (to date): Anderson 11-1-38-3, Finn 12-2-33-0, Bresnan 10-1-22-1, Patel 12-2-23-0, Swann 10-2-35-0 Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0 (Editing by John O'Brien)