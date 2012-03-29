GALLE, March 29 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat England by 75 runs on the fourth day of the first cricket test on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Sri Lanka first innings 318 England first innings 193 Sri Lanka second innings 214 England second innings (overnight 111-2) A. Strauss c Dilshan b Herath 27 A. Cook c P. Jayawardene b Herath 14 J. Trott C Dilshan b Randiv 112 K. Pietersen c M. Jayawardene b Randiv 30 I. Bell lbw b Herath 13 M. Prior c Thirimanne b Herath 41 S. Patel c Dilshan b Herath 9 S. Broad not out 5 G. Swann lbw b Herath 1 J. Anderson c P. Jayawardene b Randiv 5 M. Panesar c Dilshan b Randiv 0 Extras (lb-6, w-1) 7 Total (all out, 99 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-48 3-118 4-152 5-233 6-252 7-256 8-259 9-264 Bowling: Welegedara 13-2-40-0, Lakmal 10-5-22-0, Herath 38-9-97-6, Dilshan 12-1-25-0, Randiv 26-2-74-2 (1w) Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (Editing by John O'Brien)