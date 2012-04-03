COLOMBO, April 3 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England on Tuesday. Sri Lanka first innings L Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 8 T Dilshan c Prior b Anderson 14 K Sangakkara c Strauss b Anderson 0 M Jayawardene lbw b Swann 105 T Samaraweera lbw b Bresnan 54 A Mathews not out 41 P Jayawardene c Prior b Finn 7 S Randiv not out 5 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for six wickets, 90 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-21 3-30 4-154 5-216 6-227 To bat: R Herath, D Prasad, S Lakmal Bowling: Anderson 17-2-52-3, Finn 18-3-43-1, Bresnan 15-2-32-1, Patel 16-3-32-0, Swann 22-2-71-1, Pietersen 2-0-4-0 Sri Lanka lead series 1-0 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)