Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the opening test between Pakistan and England in Dubai on Tuesday.
England won the toss and elected to bat.
England first innings
A. Strauss b Ajmal 19
A. Cook c Akmal b Hafeez 3
J. Trott c Akmal b Cheema 17
K. Pietersen lbw b Ajmal 2
I. Bell c Akmal b Ajmal 0
E. Morgan lbw b Ajmal 24
M. Prior not out 37
S. Broad lbw b Ajmal 8
G. Swann not out 27
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (seven wickets; 55 overs) 139
Still to bat: J. Anderson, C. Tremlett
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-31 3-42 4-42 5-43 6-82 7-94
Bowling (to date): Gul 12-4-35-0, Cheema 12-0-43-1, Hafeez 5-3-3-1, Rehman 10-5-16-0, Ajmal 16-5-40-5
