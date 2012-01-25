Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ABU DHABI Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
Pakistan 1st innings:
Mohammad Hafeez b Panesar 31
Taufeeq Umar b Swann 16
Azhar Ali not out 13
Younus Khan not out 6
Extras: (b-4, lb-1, nb-2) 7
Total: (for two wickets; 31 overs) 73
Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-61.
Still to bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.
Bowling: Anderson 6-1-18-0 (nb-1), Broad 7-2-10-0 (nb-1), Panesar 11-2-24-1, Swann 7-1-16-1.
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.