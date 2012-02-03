French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
Dubai Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third and final test between England and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.
Pakistan 1st innings:
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Broad 13
Taufeeq Umar lbw b Anderson 0
Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1
Younus Khan c Prior b Broad 4
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Anderson 1
Asad Shafiq not out 24
Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 6
Abdur Rehman c Pietersen b Swann 1
Saeed Ajmal not out 1
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (For seven wickets; 26 overs) 53
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-8 3-18 4-21 5-21 6-39 7-44.
Still to bat: Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema.
Bowling: Anderson 10-2-24-2, Broad 11-4-21-4, Panesar 4-1-6-0, Swann 1-1-0-1.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.