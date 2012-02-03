England's Stuart Broad (C) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Younis Khan (not in picture) during the third cricket test match at Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Dubai Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third and final test between England and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan 1st innings:

Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Broad 13

Taufeeq Umar lbw b Anderson 0

Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1

Younus Khan c Prior b Broad 4

Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Anderson 1

Asad Shafiq not out 24

Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 6

Abdur Rehman c Pietersen b Swann 1

Saeed Ajmal not out 1

Extras (lb-2) 2

Total (For seven wickets; 26 overs) 53

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-8 3-18 4-21 5-21 6-39 7-44.

Still to bat: Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema.

Bowling: Anderson 10-2-24-2, Broad 11-4-21-4, Panesar 4-1-6-0, Swann 1-1-0-1.

