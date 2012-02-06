Pakistan's Abdur Rehman (L) celebrates the dismissal of England's Andrew Strauss (3rd L) during the third test cricket match at Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

DUBAI Scoreboard at tea on day four of the third and final test between Pakistan and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan first innings: 99 all out

England first innings: 141 all out

Pakistan second innings: 365 all out

England second innings: (Overnight 36-0)

A. Strauss lbw b Rehman 26

A. Cook c Khan b Ajmal 49

J. Trott c Rehman b Ajmal 18

K. Pietersen b Ajmal 18

I. Bell c Shafiq b Gul 10

E. Morgan c Akmal b Gul 31

M. Prior not out 10

S. Broad not out 4

Extras (lb-5, nb-2) 7

Total (for six wickets; 80 overs) 173

Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-85 3-116 4-119 5-156 6-159.

Still to bat: G. Swann, J. Anderson, M. Panesar.

Bowling (to date): Umar Gul 14-4-31-2 (nb-1), Aizaz Cheema 2-0-5-0, Mohammad Hafeez 5-2-6-0, Abdur Rehman 37-10-82-1, Saeed Ajmal 22-8-44-3.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Edited by Patrick Johnston. To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)