Jan 17 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the opening test between Pakistan and England in
Dubai on Tuesday.
England won the toss and elected to bat.
England first innings
A. Strauss b Ajmal 19
A. Cook c Akmal b Hafeez 3
J. Trott c Akmal b Cheema 17
K. Pietersen lbw b Ajmal 2
I. Bell c Akmal b Ajmal 0
E. Morgan lbw b Ajmal 24
M. Prior not out 70
S. Broad lbw b Ajmal 8
G. Swann b Rehman 34
C. Tremlett lbw b Ajmal 1
J. Anderson lbw b Ajmal 12
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (all out; 72.3 overs) 192
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-31 3-42 4-42 5-43 6-82 7-94 8-151
9-168 10-192
Bowling: Gul 12-4-35-0, Cheema 12-0-43-1, Hafeez 6-3-5-1,
Rehman 18-5-52-1, Ajmal 24.3-7-55-7
Pakistan first innings
Mohammad Hafeez not out 22
Taufeeq Umar not out 18
Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2
Total (for no wicket; 15 overs) 42
Still to bat: Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad
Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz
Cheema
Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-16-0, Tremlett 3-0-13-0
(1nb), Broad 4-2-3-0, Swann 3-1-9-0
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Tom Pilcher; To query
or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)