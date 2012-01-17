Jan 17 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the opening test between Pakistan and England in Dubai on Tuesday.

England won the toss and elected to bat.

England first innings A. Strauss b Ajmal 19 A. Cook c Akmal b Hafeez 3 J. Trott c Akmal b Cheema 17 K. Pietersen lbw b Ajmal 2 I. Bell c Akmal b Ajmal 0 E. Morgan lbw b Ajmal 24 M. Prior not out 70 S. Broad lbw b Ajmal 8 G. Swann b Rehman 34 C. Tremlett lbw b Ajmal 1 J. Anderson lbw b Ajmal 12 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out; 72.3 overs) 192

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-31 3-42 4-42 5-43 6-82 7-94 8-151 9-168 10-192

Bowling: Gul 12-4-35-0, Cheema 12-0-43-1, Hafeez 6-3-5-1, Rehman 18-5-52-1, Ajmal 24.3-7-55-7

Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez not out 22 Taufeeq Umar not out 18 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (for no wicket; 15 overs) 42

Still to bat: Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema

Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-16-0, Tremlett 3-0-13-0 (1nb), Broad 4-2-3-0, Swann 3-1-9-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)