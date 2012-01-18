Jan 18 Scoreboard at close on the second
day of the opening test between Pakistan and England in Dubai on
Wednesday.
England won the toss and elected to bat.
England first innings: 192 (Prior 70 not out; Ajmal 7-55)
Pakistan first innings (Overnight 42-0)
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Swann 88
Taufeeq Umar b Broad 58
Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1
Younus Khan lbw b Trott 37
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Swann 52
Asad Shafiq c Prior b Anderson 16
Adnan Akmal not out 24
Abdur Rehman b Anderson 4
Extras (b-2, lb-4, nb-2) 8
Total (For seven wickets; 104.3 overs) 288
Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-128 3-176 4-202 5-231 6-283 7-288.
Still to bat: Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema.
Bowling (to date): Anderson 23.3-7-57-2, Tremlett
20-6-48-0(1nb), Broad 26-6-72-2(1nb), Swann 27-3-89-2, Trott
8-2-16-1.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Justin Palmer; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket