Jan 19 Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets
in the opening test in Dubai on Thursday.
England first innings: 192 (Prior 70 not out; Ajmal 7-55)
Pakistan first innings (Overnight 288-7)
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Swann 88
Taufeeq Umar b Broad 58
Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1
Younus Khan lbw b Trott 37
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Swann 52
Asad Shafiq c Prior b Anderson 16
Adnan Akmal st Prior b Swann 61
Abdur Rehman b Anderson 4
Umar Gul c Morgan b Broad 0
Saeed Ajmal c Cook b Swann 12
Aizaz Cheema not out 0
Extras (b-2, lb-5, nb-2) 9
Total (all out; 119.5 overs) 338
Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-128 3-176 4-202 5-231 6-283 7-288
8-289 9-319.
Bowling: Anderson 30-7-71-2, Tremlett 21-6-53-0(1nb), Broad
31-8-84-3(1nb), Swann 29.5-3-107-4, Trott 8-2-16-1.
England second innings:
A. Strauss c Akmal b Gul 6
A. Cook c Akmal b Gul 5
J. Trott c Akmal b Gul 49
K. Pietersen c Rehman b Gul 0
I. Bell lbw b Ajmal 4
E. Morgan c Akmal b Rehman 14
M. Prior lbw b Ajmal 4
S. Broad C Shafiq b Rehman 17
G. Swann c Shafiq b Ajmal 39
C. Tremlett c Hafeez b Rehman 0
J. Anderson not out 15
Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-2) 7
Total (all out; 57.5 overs) 160
Fall of wicket: 1-6 2-25 3-25 4-35 5-74 6-87 7-87 8-135
9-135.
Bowling: Umar Gul 19-5-63-4 (2nb), Aizaz Cheema 7.2-1-9-0,
Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-4-0, Saeed Ajmal 17.3-4-42-3, Abdur Rehman
12-2-37-3.
Pakistan second innings:
Mohammad Hafeez not out 15
Taufeeq Umar not out 0
Total (for no loss, in 3.4 overs) 15
Did not bat: Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad
Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz
Cheema.
Bowling: Anderson 2-1-7-0, Broad 1.4-1-8-0.
