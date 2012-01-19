Jan 19 Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in the opening test in Dubai on Thursday. England first innings: 192 (Prior 70 not out; Ajmal 7-55) Pakistan first innings (Overnight 288-7) Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Swann 88 Taufeeq Umar b Broad 58 Azhar Ali c Prior b Broad 1 Younus Khan lbw b Trott 37 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Swann 52 Asad Shafiq c Prior b Anderson 16 Adnan Akmal st Prior b Swann 61 Abdur Rehman b Anderson 4 Umar Gul c Morgan b Broad 0 Saeed Ajmal c Cook b Swann 12 Aizaz Cheema not out 0 Extras (b-2, lb-5, nb-2) 9 Total (all out; 119.5 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-128 3-176 4-202 5-231 6-283 7-288 8-289 9-319. Bowling: Anderson 30-7-71-2, Tremlett 21-6-53-0(1nb), Broad 31-8-84-3(1nb), Swann 29.5-3-107-4, Trott 8-2-16-1. England second innings: A. Strauss c Akmal b Gul 6 A. Cook c Akmal b Gul 5 J. Trott c Akmal b Gul 49 K. Pietersen c Rehman b Gul 0 I. Bell lbw b Ajmal 4 E. Morgan c Akmal b Rehman 14 M. Prior lbw b Ajmal 4 S. Broad C Shafiq b Rehman 17 G. Swann c Shafiq b Ajmal 39 C. Tremlett c Hafeez b Rehman 0 J. Anderson not out 15 Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-2) 7 Total (all out; 57.5 overs) 160 Fall of wicket: 1-6 2-25 3-25 4-35 5-74 6-87 7-87 8-135 9-135. Bowling: Umar Gul 19-5-63-4 (2nb), Aizaz Cheema 7.2-1-9-0, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-4-0, Saeed Ajmal 17.3-4-42-3, Abdur Rehman 12-2-37-3. Pakistan second innings: Mohammad Hafeez not out 15 Taufeeq Umar not out 0 Total (for no loss, in 3.4 overs) 15 Did not bat: Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema. Bowling: Anderson 2-1-7-0, Broad 1.4-1-8-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ed Osmond, To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink: for more cricket