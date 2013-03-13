WELLINGTON, March 14 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve on Thursday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl England first innings A. Cook c Fulton b Wagner 17 N. Compton not out 34 J. Trott not out 23 Extras (w-1) 1 Total: (for one wicket, 28 overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-26 Still to bat: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar Bowling: Southee 10-2-22-0, Boult 8-1-28-0, Wagner 6-2-20-1 (w-1), Martin 4-2-5-0 - - New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. - - Previous results: First test - match drawn - - Remaining fixtures March 22-26 - third test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)