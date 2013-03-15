WELLINGTON, March 16 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve on Saturday. - - New Zealand won the toss and chose to field - - England first innings (465) New Zealand first innings (overnight 66-3) P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 1 H. Rutherford c Cook b Broad 23 K. Williamson c & b Broad 42 R. Taylor b Broad 0 D. Brownlie lbw b Anderson 18 B. McCullum not out 52 BJ Watling not out 19 Extras (nb-3, lb-10, w-1) 14 Total: (for five wickets, 61 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-48 3-48 4-85 5-89 Still to bat: Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. Bowling: Anderson 16-4-39-2 (nb-1), Finn 14-2-45-0 (nb-1), Broad 13-1-44-3 (w-1, nb-1), Panesar 17-8-25-0, Root 1-0-6-0 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn - - Remaining fixtures: March 22-26 - third test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)