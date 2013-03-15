WELLINGTON, March 16 Scoreboard at lunch on the
third day of the second test between New Zealand and England at
the Basin Reserve on Saturday.
- -
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
- -
England first innings (465)
New Zealand first innings (overnight 66-3)
P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 1
H. Rutherford c Cook b Broad 23
K. Williamson c & b Broad 42
R. Taylor b Broad 0
D. Brownlie lbw b Anderson 18
B. McCullum not out 52
BJ Watling not out 19
Extras (nb-3, lb-10, w-1) 14
Total: (for five wickets, 61 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-48 3-48 4-85 5-89
Still to bat: Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent
Boult.
Bowling: Anderson 16-4-39-2 (nb-1), Finn 14-2-45-0 (nb-1),
Broad 13-1-44-3 (w-1, nb-1), Panesar 17-8-25-0, Root 1-0-6-0
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
- -
Remaining fixtures:
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)