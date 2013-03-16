WELLINGTON, March 17 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve on Sunday. - - New Zealand won the toss and chose to field - - England first innings (465) New Zealand first innings (254) New Zealand second innings (following on; overnight 77-1) P. Fulton c Cook b Anderson 45 H. Rutherford c Bell b Panesar 15 K. Williamson not out 51 R. Taylor not out 36 Extras (w-5, lb-1) 6 Total: (for two wickets, 62 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-81 Bowling: Anderson 12-4-27-1, Broad 11-5-27-0 (w-1), Finn 11-2-36-0, Panesar 23-10-40-1, Trott 3-0-10-0, Root 2-0-12-0 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn - - Remaining fixtures: March 22-26 - third test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)