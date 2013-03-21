AUCKLAND, March 22 Scoreboard at lunch on the
first day of the third test between New Zealand and England at
Eden Park on Friday.
England won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings
P. Fulton not out 41
H. Rutherford c Cook b Finn 37
K. Williamson not out 0
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total: (for one wicket, 28 overs) 79
Fall of wicket: 1-79
Still to bat: Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum
(captain), BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner,
Trent Boult.
Bowling: Anderson 8-3-13-0, Broad 8-1-32-0, Finn 8-2-19-1,
Panesar 4-1-14-0
- -
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan
Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart
Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
Second test - match drawn
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)