AUCKLAND, March 23 Scoreboard at lunch on the
second day of the third test between New Zealand and England at
Eden Park on Saturday.
England won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings (overnight 250-1)
P. Fulton c Prior b Finn 136
H. Rutherford c Cook b Finn 37
K. Williamson c Prior b Anderson 91
R. Taylor c&b Panesar 19
D. Brownlie not out 6
B. McCullum not out 14
Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1) 9
Total: (for four wickets, 118 overs) 312
Fall of wicket: 1-79 2-260 3-289 4-297
Still to bat: BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil
Wagner, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Anderson 25-8-57-1, Broad 24-6-65-0 (nb-1), Finn
30-7-87-2, Panesar 34-16-83-1, Trott 3-1-7-0, Root 2-1-5-0
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan
Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart
Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
Second test - match drawn
