AUCKLAND, March 23 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Saturday. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (overnight 250-1) P. Fulton c Prior b Finn 136 H. Rutherford c Cook b Finn 37 K. Williamson c Prior b Anderson 91 R. Taylor c&b Panesar 19 D. Brownlie not out 6 B. McCullum not out 14 Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1) 9 Total: (for four wickets, 118 overs) 312 Fall of wicket: 1-79 2-260 3-289 4-297 Still to bat: BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. Bowling: Anderson 25-8-57-1, Broad 24-6-65-0 (nb-1), Finn 30-7-87-2, Panesar 34-16-83-1, Trott 3-1-7-0, Root 2-1-5-0 - - England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar. - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)