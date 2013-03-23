AUCKLAND, March 24 Scoreboard at lunch on the
third day of the third test between New Zealand and England at
Eden Park on Sunday.
England won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings (443)
England first innings (overnight 50-2)
A. Cook c Watling b Boult 4
N. Compton lbw b Southee 13
J. Trott lbw b Boult 27
I. Bell lbw b Southee 17
J. Root not out 15
J. Bairstow lbw b Boult 3
M. Prior not out 11
Extras (w-2) 2
Total (for five wickets, 54 overs) 92
Still to bat: Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson,
Monty Panesar
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-44 3-61 4-65 5-72
Bowling: Boult 17-7-42-3, Southee 14-5-25-2 (w-1), Wagner
9-3-13-0 (w-1), Martin 14-8-12-0
- -
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
Second test - match drawn
- -
