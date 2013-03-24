AUCKLAND, March 25 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Monday. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (443) England first innings (204) New Zealand second innings (overnight 35-3) P. Fulton not out 91 H. Rutherford c Bell b Broad 0 K. Williamson b Anderson 1 R. Taylor lbw b Broad 3 D. Brownlie c Bell b Panesar 28 B. McCullum not out 44 Extras (lb-9) 9 Total: (for four wickets, 49 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-5 3-8 4-82 Bowling: Anderson 16-6-47-1, Broad 13-4-33-2, Finn 10-1-31-0, Panesar 9-4-52-1, Trott 1-0-4-0 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)