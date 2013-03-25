AUCKLAND, March 26 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the third test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Tuesday. England won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (443) England first innings (204) New Zealand second innings (241-6 dec.) England second innings (overnight 90-4) A. Cook c Brownlie b Williamson 43 N. Compton c Watling b Southee 2 J. Trott c Watling b Wagner 37 I. Bell not out 41 S. Finn c Southee b Williamson 0 J. Root lbw b Boult 29 J. Bairstow not out 6 Total: (for five wickets, 83 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-60 3-90 4-90 5-150 Bowling: Boult 16-8-26-1, Southee 15-4-34-1, Martin 27-10-50-0, Wagner 14-7-21-1, Williamson 11-5-27-2 - - Previous results: First test - match drawn Second test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)