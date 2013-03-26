AUCKLAND, March 26 Scoreboard at the conclusion
of the drawn third and final test between New Zealand and
England at Eden Park on Tuesday. The series finished 0-0.
England won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings (443)
England first innings (204)
New Zealand second innings (241-6 dec.)
England second innings (overnight 90-4)
A. Cook c Brownlie b Williamson 43
N. Compton c Watling b Southee 2
J. Trott c Watling b Wagner 37
I. Bell c Southee b Wagner 75
S. Finn c Southee b Williamson 0
J. Root lbw b Boult 29
J. Bairstow c Taylor b Southee 6
M. Prior not out 110
S. Broad c Taylor b Williamson 6
J. Anderson c Taylor b Williamson 0
M. Panesar not out 2
Extras: (lb-4, nb-1) 5
Total: (for nine wickets, 143 overs) 315
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-60 3-90 4-90 5-150 6-159 7-237 8-304
9-304
Bowling: Boult 29-13-55-1 (nb-1), Southee 30-6-77-2, Martin
39-18-74-0, Wagner 25-8-61-2, Williamson 20-8-44-4
Result: Match drawn
Previous results:
First test - match drawn
Second test - match drawn
