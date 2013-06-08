June 8 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group
A match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham
on Saturday.
England innings
A.Cook c Wade b Watson 30
I.Bell b Faulkner 91
J.Trott c Wade b Starc 43
J.Root c Bailey b McKay 12
E.Morgan b McKay 8
R.Bopara not out 46
J.Buttler b Faulkner 1
T.Bresnan not out 19
Extras (lb-12 w-6 nb-1) 19
Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 269
Did not bat: S.Broad, J.Tredwell, J.Anderson.
Bowling: Starc 10-0-75-1 (1nb 1w), Johnson 8-0-44-0 (1w),
McKay 10-0-38-2 (1w), Watson 7-0-26-1, Faulkner 10-0-48-2 (1w),
Voges 3-0-13-0, Marsh 2-0-15-0 (2w).
Australia innings
D.Warner c Buttler b Broad 9
S.Watson c Cook b Bresnan 24
P.Hughes lbw b Root 30
G.Bailey c Root b Tredwell 55
A.Voges b Bresnan 15
M.Marsh c Morgan b Anderson 5
M.Wade c Buttler b Anderson 1
J.Faulkner not out 54
M.Johnson c Morgan b Bopara 8
M.Starc b Anderson 5
C.McKay not out 7
Extras (lb-6 w-1 nb-1) 8
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 221
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-47 3-94 40-127 5-134 6-136 7-151
8-175 9-190.
Bowling: Anderson 10-0-30-0, Broad 10-2-35-1, Bresnan
10-1-45-2 (1nb 1w), Tredwell 10-1-51-1, Root 5-0-20-1, Bopara
5-0-34-1.
England won the toss and chose to bat
Result: England won by 48 runs
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)