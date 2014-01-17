Jan 17 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by one wicket in the second one-day international in Brisbane on Friday. England won the toss England innings A. Cook c & b Maxwell 22 I. Bell run out 68 J. Root lbw b Johnson 2 G. Balance st Haddin b Maxwell 9 E. Morgan c Clarke b Faulkner 106 R. Bopara c Bailey b Faulkner 24 J. Buttler c Clarke b Coulter-Nile 49 B. Stokes c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0 T. Bresnan not out 1 C. Jordan not out 2 Extras (lb-4, w-12, nb-1) 17 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 300 Did not bat: B. Rankin Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-60 3-78 4-139 5-178 6-295 7-296 8-297 Bowling: McKay 9-0-61-0 (3w), Johnson 10-0-59-1 (6w), Coulter-Nile 9-0-55-2 (2w), Faulkner 10-0-73-2, Maxwell 8-0-31-2, Clarke 4-0-17-0 (1nb) Australia innings D. Warner c & b Jordan 18 A. Finch c Ballance b Jordan 0 S. Marsh b Root 55 M. Clarke c Ballance b Root 17 G. Bailey lbw b Rankin 24 G. Maxwell c Bopara b Bresnan 54 B. Haddin c Cook b Bresnan 26 N. Coulter-Nile lbw b Stokes 16 J. Faulkner not out 69 M. Johnson c Buttler b Bopara 2 C. McKay not out 2 Extras (lb-8, w-10) 18 Total (nine wickets; 49.3 overs) 301 Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-32 3-70 4-114 5-120 6-200 7-206 8-235 9-244 Bowling: Rankin 7-0-36-1 (2w), Jordan 9-0-53-2 (2w), Bresnan 9.3-0-64-2, Stokes 10-0-75-1 (3w), Root 9-0-46-2, Bopara 5-0-19-1 (3w) Result: Australia won by one wicket. Australia lead series 2-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)