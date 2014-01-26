Jan 26 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by five runs in the fifth and final one-day international in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat.

Australia innings A. Finch b Broad 7 S. Marsh c Cook b Stokes 36 S. Watson c Buttler b Broad 0 M. Clarke b Bresnan 8 G. Bailey c Broad b Stokes 56 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Stokes 22 M. Wade b Broad 31 J. Faulkner c Morgan b Jordan 27 N. Coulter-Nile lbw b Jordan 15 C. McKay not out 1 X. Doherty not out 1 Extras (lb-9, w-4) 13 Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 217

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-22 3-43 4-64 5-112 6-167 7-176 8-215

Bowling: Broad 10-2-31-3 (1w), Jordan 10-0-37-2 (2w), Bresnan 10-0-51-1, Tredwell 7-0-28-0, Stokes 10-0-43-3 (1w), Bopara 3-0-18-0

England innings A. Cook c Bailey b Coulter-Nile 39 I. Bell c Finch b Coulter-Nile 14 B. Stokes C Marsh b McKay 0 J. Root c Doherty b Faulkner 55 E. Morgan c Watson b Faulkner 39 R. Bopara st Wade b McKay 25 J. Buttler c McKay b Coulter-Nile 5 T. Bresnan run out 13 S. Broad b McKay 7 C. Jordan not out 4 J. Tredwell c Wade b Watson 0 Extras (b-1, lb-4, w-6) 11 Total (all out; 49.4 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-29 3-90 4-154 5-157 6-174 7-194 8-204 9-209

Bowling: McKay 10-1-36-3 (4w), Coulter-Nile 10-1-34-3, Faulkner 10-0-37-2 (1w), Doherty 10-1-40-0, Watson 6.4-0-35-1 (1w), Maxwell 3-0-25-0

Australia won by five runs.

Australia win five-match series 4-1.