ABU DHABI, Jan 25 Scoreboard at the close on the opening day of the second test between Pakistan and England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Pakistan first innings: Mohammad Hafeez b Panesar 31 Taufeeq Umar b Swann 16 Azhar Ali b Broad 24 Younus Khan b Broad 24 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 83 Asad Shafiq lbw b Swann 58 Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 9 Abdur Rehman b Swann 0 Saeed Ajmal not out 0 Extras: (b-8, lb-1, nb-2) 11 Total: (seven wickets; 94 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-61 3-98 4-103 5-203 6-216 7-243 Still to bat: Umar Gul, Junaid Khan. Bowling (to date): Anderson 18-5-45-0 (nb-1), Broad 23-3-47-3 (nb-1), Panesar 33-9-91-1, Swann 18-2-52-3, Trott 2-0-12-0 England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.