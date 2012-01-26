ABU DHABI, Jan 26 Scoreboard at the close
on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and
England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.
England first innings
A. Strauss c Shafiq b Hafeez 11
A. Cook lbw b Ajmal 94
J. Trott b Rehman 74
I. Bell not out 4
K. Pietersen caught Hafeez b Ajmal 14
E. Morgan c Hafeez b Ajmal 3
Extras: (b-4, lb-2, nb-1) 7
Total: (for five wickets, 84.5 overs) 207
Fall of wicket: 1-27 2-166 3-198 4-203 5-207
To bat: M.Prior, S.Broad, G.Swann, J.Anderson, M.Panesar.
Bowling: Umar Gul 10-1-35-0, Junaid Khan 6-0-20-0,
Mohammad Hafeez 19-4-40-1, Saeed Ajmal 29.5-5-67-3, Abdur Rehman
20-7-39-1.
Pakistan first innings (overnight 256-7)
Mohammad Hafeez b Panesar 31
Taufeeq Umar b Swann 16
Azhar Ali b Broad 24
Younus Khan b Broad 24
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 84
Asad Shafiq lbw b Swann 58
Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 9
Abdur Rehman b Swann 0
Saeed Ajmal lbw b Anderson 0
Umar Gul not out 0
Junaid Khan c Swann b Anderson 0
Extras: (b-8, lb-1, nb-2) 11
Total: (all out; 96.4 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-61 3-98 4-103 5-203 6-216 7-243
8-257 9-257
Bowling: Anderson 19.4-5-46-2 (nb-1), Broad 24-4-47-4
(nb-1), Panesar 33-9-91-1, Swann 18-2-52-3, Trott 2-0-12-0
