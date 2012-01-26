ABU DHABI, Jan 26 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. England first innings A. Strauss c Shafiq b Hafeez 11 A. Cook lbw b Ajmal 94 J. Trott b Rehman 74 I. Bell not out 4 K. Pietersen caught Hafeez b Ajmal 14 E. Morgan c Hafeez b Ajmal 3 Extras: (b-4, lb-2, nb-1) 7 Total: (for five wickets, 84.5 overs) 207 Fall of wicket: 1-27 2-166 3-198 4-203 5-207 To bat: M.Prior, S.Broad, G.Swann, J.Anderson, M.Panesar. Bowling: Umar Gul 10-1-35-0, Junaid Khan 6-0-20-0, Mohammad Hafeez 19-4-40-1, Saeed Ajmal 29.5-5-67-3, Abdur Rehman 20-7-39-1. Pakistan first innings (overnight 256-7) Mohammad Hafeez b Panesar 31 Taufeeq Umar b Swann 16 Azhar Ali b Broad 24 Younus Khan b Broad 24 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 84 Asad Shafiq lbw b Swann 58 Adnan Akmal lbw b Broad 9 Abdur Rehman b Swann 0 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Anderson 0 Umar Gul not out 0 Junaid Khan c Swann b Anderson 0 Extras: (b-8, lb-1, nb-2) 11 Total: (all out; 96.4 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-61 3-98 4-103 5-203 6-216 7-243 8-257 9-257 Bowling: Anderson 19.4-5-46-2 (nb-1), Broad 24-4-47-4 (nb-1), Panesar 33-9-91-1, Swann 18-2-52-3, Trott 2-0-12-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond, To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink below: for more cricket stories