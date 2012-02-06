Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 6 Scoreboard after the third and final test between Pakistan and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Pakistan first innings: 99 England first innings: 141 Pakistan second innings: 365 England second innings: (overnight 36-0) A. Strauss lbw b Abdur Rehman 26 A. Cook c Younis Khan b Saeed Ajmal 49 J. Trott c Abdur Rehman b Saeed Ajmal 18 K. Pietersen b Saeed Ajmal 18 I. Bell c Asad Shafiq b Umar Gul 10 E. Morgan c Adnan Akmal b Umar Gul 31 M. Prior not out 49 S. Broad c Taufeeq Umar b Umar Gul 18 G. Swann c Asad Shafiq b Umar Gul 1 J. Anderson c Younis Khan b Saeed Ajmal 9 M. Panesar lbw b Abdur Rehman 8 Extras (b 4, lb 8, nb 3) 15 Total (all out; 97.3 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-85 3-116 4-119 5-156 6-159 7-196 8-203 9-237 Bowling: Umar Gul 20-5-61-4 (2nb), Aizaz Cheema 4-0-9-0, Mohammad Hafeez 5-2-6-0, Abdur Rehman 41.3-10-97-2, Saeed Ajmal 27-9-67-4. Result: Pakistan won by 71 runs Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Edited by Toby Davis. To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink: for more cricket
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.