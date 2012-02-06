DUBAI, Feb 6 Scoreboard after the third and final test between Pakistan and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Pakistan first innings: 99 England first innings: 141 Pakistan second innings: 365 England second innings: (overnight 36-0) A. Strauss lbw b Abdur Rehman 26 A. Cook c Younis Khan b Saeed Ajmal 49 J. Trott c Abdur Rehman b Saeed Ajmal 18 K. Pietersen b Saeed Ajmal 18 I. Bell c Asad Shafiq b Umar Gul 10 E. Morgan c Adnan Akmal b Umar Gul 31 M. Prior not out 49 S. Broad c Taufeeq Umar b Umar Gul 18 G. Swann c Asad Shafiq b Umar Gul 1 J. Anderson c Younis Khan b Saeed Ajmal 9 M. Panesar lbw b Abdur Rehman 8 Extras (b 4, lb 8, nb 3) 15 Total (all out; 97.3 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-85 3-116 4-119 5-156 6-159 7-196 8-203 9-237 Bowling: Umar Gul 20-5-61-4 (2nb), Aizaz Cheema 4-0-9-0, Mohammad Hafeez 5-2-6-0, Abdur Rehman 41.3-10-97-2, Saeed Ajmal 27-9-67-4. Result: Pakistan won by 71 runs Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Edited by Toby Davis. To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink: for more cricket