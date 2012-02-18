Feb 18 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Finn 29 Imran Farhat c Kieswetter b Finn 9 Azhar Ali c Kieswetter b Broad 5 Asad Shafiq run out 18 Misbah-ul-Haq c Swann b Broad 1 Umar Akmal c Patel b Broad 50 Shahid Afridi b Anderson 51 Adnan Akmal b Finn 9 Umar Gul not out 27 Saeed Ajmal b Anderson 4 Aizaz Cheema run out 5 Extras (lb 11, w 2, nb 1) 14 Total (all out; 50 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-49 3-49 4-50 5-97 6-176 7-180 8-204 9-209 10-222 Bowling: J. Anderson 10-0-52-2, S. Finn 10-1-24-3 (2w), S. Broad 10-2-42-3 (1nb), G. Swann 10-0-44-0, S. Patel 8-1-37-0, R. Bopara 2-0-12-0 England innings A. Cook c Adnan Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 80 K. Pietersen not out 111 E. Morgan not out 24 Extras (lb 3, w 4, nb 4) 11 Total (for one wicket; 37.2 overs) 226 Did not bat: J. Trott, R. Bopara, C. Kieswetter, S. Patel, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn Fall of wicket: 1-170 Bowling: Umar Gul 7-0-59-0 (4nb, 1w), Aizaz Cheema 6.2-0-40-0, Saeed Ajmal 10-1-40-1 (1w), Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-32-0, Shahid Afridi 8-0-52-0 Result: England won by nine wickets England lead the four-match series 3-0 (Editing by Toby Davis)