Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feb 25 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and England in Dubai on Saturday. England beat Pakistan by 38 runs England innings K. Pietersen c Umar Gul b Saeed Ajmal 17 C. Kieswetter c Umar Gul b Shahid Afridi 31 R. Bopara lbw b Umar Gul 1 E. Morgan lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 9 J. Bairstow not out 60 S. Patel run out 13 J. Buttler b Umar Gul 7 S. Broad b Aizaz Cheema 2 G. Swann not out 2 Extras (lb 5, w 3) 8 Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 150 Did not bat J. Dernbach, S. Finn Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-38 3-49 4-79 5-118 6-132 7-137 Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-25-1 (1w), Aizaz Cheema 4-0-31-1 (2w), Saeed Ajmal 4-0-20-1, Umar Gul 4-0-31-2, Shahid Afridi 3-0-28-1, Shoaib Malik 1-0-10-0 Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Pietersen b Finn 0 Awais Zia c Dernbach b Broad 6 Asad Shafiq c & b Dernbach 1 Umar Akmal c Morgan b Finn 19 Shoaib Malik c Bairstow b Swann 12 Misbah-ul-Haq c Bairstow b Swann 13 Shahid Afridi c Morgan b Broad 25 Hammad Azam c Buttler b Bopara 21 Umar Gul c Kieswetter b Finn 10 Saeed Ajmal run out 0 Aizaz Cheema not out 0 Extras (w 4, nb 1) 5 Total (all out; 18.2 overs) 112 Fall of wickets 1-0 2-2 3-30 4-32 5-50 6-74 7-98 8-111 9-111 10-112 Bowling: Finn 4-0-30-3, Dernbach 3-0-13-1 (4w), Broad 3.2-0-12-2, Swann 4-0-17-2, Bopara 3-0-23-1 (1nb), Patel 1-0-17-0 Series: England and Pakistan tied 1-1 with one match remaining. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.