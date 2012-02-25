Feb 25 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and England in Dubai on Saturday. England beat Pakistan by 38 runs England innings K. Pietersen c Umar Gul b Saeed Ajmal 17 C. Kieswetter c Umar Gul b Shahid Afridi 31 R. Bopara lbw b Umar Gul 1 E. Morgan lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 9 J. Bairstow not out 60 S. Patel run out 13 J. Buttler b Umar Gul 7 S. Broad b Aizaz Cheema 2 G. Swann not out 2 Extras (lb 5, w 3) 8 Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 150 Did not bat J. Dernbach, S. Finn Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-38 3-49 4-79 5-118 6-132 7-137 Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-25-1 (1w), Aizaz Cheema 4-0-31-1 (2w), Saeed Ajmal 4-0-20-1, Umar Gul 4-0-31-2, Shahid Afridi 3-0-28-1, Shoaib Malik 1-0-10-0 Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Pietersen b Finn 0 Awais Zia c Dernbach b Broad 6 Asad Shafiq c & b Dernbach 1 Umar Akmal c Morgan b Finn 19 Shoaib Malik c Bairstow b Swann 12 Misbah-ul-Haq c Bairstow b Swann 13 Shahid Afridi c Morgan b Broad 25 Hammad Azam c Buttler b Bopara 21 Umar Gul c Kieswetter b Finn 10 Saeed Ajmal run out 0 Aizaz Cheema not out 0 Extras (w 4, nb 1) 5 Total (all out; 18.2 overs) 112 Fall of wickets 1-0 2-2 3-30 4-32 5-50 6-74 7-98 8-111 9-111 10-112 Bowling: Finn 4-0-30-3, Dernbach 3-0-13-1 (4w), Broad 3.2-0-12-2, Swann 4-0-17-2, Bopara 3-0-23-1 (1nb), Patel 1-0-17-0 Series: England and Pakistan tied 1-1 with one match remaining. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories