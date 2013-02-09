WELLINGTON, Feb 9 Scoreboard at the end of the
first New Zealand v England Twenty20 international at Eden Park
in Auckland on Saturday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl
- - - -
England
M. Lumb c Rutherford b McClenaghan 22
A. Hales st. B. McCullum b Hira 21
L. Wright c Hira b Ellis 42
E. Morgan c Taylor b Hira 46
J. Bairstow c Guptill b Boult 38
J. Buttler not out 32
S. Patel c B. McCullum b Ellis 2
S. Broad c B. McCullum b Boult 4
J. Tredwell not out 0
Extras (w-6, nb-1) 7
Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 214
Did not bat: Steven Finn, Jade Dernbach.
Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-89 3-91 4-172 5-194 6-197 7-203
Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-29-1, Boult 4-0-40-2 (w-1, nb-1),
Hira 4-0-42-2, N. McCullum 4-0-49-0, Ellis 3-0-40-2 (w-1),
Franklin 1-0-14-0,
- -
New Zealand
H. Rutherford c Tredwell b Broad 18
M. Guptill c Broad b Wright 44
B. McCullum c Morgan b Finn 10
R. Taylor c Bairstow b Finn 13
C. Munro b Broad 28
J. Franklin c Buttler b Broad 8
N. McCullum c Buttler b Wright 3
A. Ellis c Wright b Finn 4
R. Hira not out 20
T. Boult c Patel b Broad 4
M. McClenaghan not out 6
Extras (lb-8, w-3, nb-5) 16
Total (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 174
Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-46 3-77 4-11 5-127 6-128 7-134 8-135
9-156
Bowling: Finn 4-0-39-3 (w-1), Broad 4-0-24-4, Dernbach
4-0-33-0 (nb-1), Wright 4-0-29-2, Patel 2-0-17-0 (w-2), Tredwell
2-0-24-0
- -
Result: England won by 40 runs
- -
Remaining Twenty20 fixtures:
Feb. 12 - Seddon Park, Hamilton
Feb. 15 - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
