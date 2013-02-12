Feb 12 Scoreboard at the end of the second New Zealand v England Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. England won the toss and chose to bowl. New Zealand M. Guptill c Hales b Tredwell 47 H. Rutherford c Buttler b Wright 40 B. McCullum c Lumb b Dernbach 74 R. Taylor c Bairstow b Wright 4 C. Munro c Bairstow b Dernbach 7 G. Elliott b Dernbach 4 J. Franklin not out 6 N. McCullum not out 0 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-6) 10 Total (for six wickets, 20 overs) 192 Did not bat: I. Butler, T. Boult, M. McClenaghan Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-105 3-124 4-139 5-154 6-188 Bowling: Tredwell 2-0-20-1, Broad 4-0-53-0, Finn 4-0-33-0, Dernbach 4-0-38-3 (w-2), Wright 4-0-24-2, Patel 2-0-20-0 England M. Lumb b N. McCullum 17 A. Hales b McClenaghan 5 L. Wright c Guptill b McClenaghan 0 J. Bairstow c McClenaghan b Butler 8 E. Morgan c Munro b Butler 13 J. Buttler c Taylor b Franklin 54 S. Patel run out 6 S. Broad c Guptill b Franklin 1 J. Tredwell b Franklin 22 S. Finn not out 5 J. Dernbach c Butler b Franklin 0 Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6 Total (all out, 19.3 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-9 3-24 4-43 5-47 6-62 7-80 8-115 9-137 Bowling: Boult 4-0-40-0(w-2), McClenaghan 4-0-24-2, Butler 4-0-9-2, N. McCullum 3-0-26-1(w-1), Franklin 3.3-0-15-4, Elliott 1-0-20-0. - - Result: New Zealand won by 55 runs - - Previous results: Feb 9 - England won by 40 runs - - Remaining Twenty20 fixture: Feb. 15 - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)