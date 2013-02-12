Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
Feb 12 Scoreboard at the end of the second New Zealand v England Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. England won the toss and chose to bowl. New Zealand M. Guptill c Hales b Tredwell 47 H. Rutherford c Buttler b Wright 40 B. McCullum c Lumb b Dernbach 74 R. Taylor c Bairstow b Wright 4 C. Munro c Bairstow b Dernbach 7 G. Elliott b Dernbach 4 J. Franklin not out 6 N. McCullum not out 0 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-6) 10 Total (for six wickets, 20 overs) 192 Did not bat: I. Butler, T. Boult, M. McClenaghan Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-105 3-124 4-139 5-154 6-188 Bowling: Tredwell 2-0-20-1, Broad 4-0-53-0, Finn 4-0-33-0, Dernbach 4-0-38-3 (w-2), Wright 4-0-24-2, Patel 2-0-20-0 England M. Lumb b N. McCullum 17 A. Hales b McClenaghan 5 L. Wright c Guptill b McClenaghan 0 J. Bairstow c McClenaghan b Butler 8 E. Morgan c Munro b Butler 13 J. Buttler c Taylor b Franklin 54 S. Patel run out 6 S. Broad c Guptill b Franklin 1 J. Tredwell b Franklin 22 S. Finn not out 5 J. Dernbach c Butler b Franklin 0 Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6 Total (all out, 19.3 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-9 3-24 4-43 5-47 6-62 7-80 8-115 9-137 Bowling: Boult 4-0-40-0(w-2), McClenaghan 4-0-24-2, Butler 4-0-9-2, N. McCullum 3-0-26-1(w-1), Franklin 3.3-0-15-4, Elliott 1-0-20-0. - - Result: New Zealand won by 55 runs - - Previous results: Feb 9 - England won by 40 runs - - Remaining Twenty20 fixture: Feb. 15 - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.