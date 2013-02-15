WELLINGTON, Feb 15 Scoreboard at the end of the
third New Zealand v England Twenty20 international at Wellington
Regional Stadium on Friday.
England won the toss and chose to bowl.
New Zealand
H. Rutherford c Dernbach b Broad 11
M. Guptill c & b Broad 59
B. McCullum c Bairstow b Tredwell 26
R. Taylor c Bairstow b Root 6
G. Elliott c Finn b Dernbach 15
C. Munro c Root b Broad 1
J. Franklin c Tredwell b Dernbach 15
N. McCullum c Buttler b Dernbach 0
I. Butler not out 1
Extras (b-4, lb-1) 5
Total (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 139
Did not bat: T. Boult, M. McClenaghan
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-62 3-70 4-95 5-99 6-128 7-130 8-139
Bowling: Finn 4-0-18-0, Broad 4-0-15-3, Dernbach 4-0-36-3,
Wright 2-0-19-0, Tredwell 4-0-31-1, Root 2-0-15-1
- -
England
M. Lumb not out 53
A. Hales not out 80
Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10
Total (for no wickets, 12.4 overs)
Did not bat: L. Wright, J. Bairstow, E. Morgan, J. Buttler,
J. Root, S. Broad, J. Tredwell, S. Finn, J. Dernbach Fall of
wickets:
Bowling: Boult 2-0-20-0, McClenaghan 3-1-38-0, Butler
2.4-0-41-0, N. McCullum 4-0-32-0, Franklin 1-0-7-0
- -
Result: England won by 10 wickets
- -
Previous results:
Feb. 9 - England won by 40 runs
Feb. 12 - New Zealand won by 55 runs
- -
England win three-match series 2-1.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)