NAPIER, Feb 20 Scoreboard at the end of the
second one day international between New Zealand and England at
McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday.
England won the toss and opted to field.
New Zealand
BJ Watling c Cook b Anderson 7
H. Rutherford C Cook b Anderson 11
K. Williamson b Woakes 33
R. Taylor c Buttler b Anderson 100
G. Elliott c Bairstow b Finn 23
B. McCullum c Woakes b Broad 74
J. Franklin c Root b Woakes 1
N. McCullum c Buttler b Anderson 7
T. Southee b Woakes 2
K. Mills not out 3
T. Boult c Woakes b Anderson 1
Extras (lb-3, w-3, nb-1) 7
Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 269
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-19 3-91 4-143 5-243 6-245 7-254
8-261 9-267
Bowling: Anderson 9.5-2-34-5, Finn 10-1-33-1 (w-1), Woakes
10-0-68-3, Broad 9-0-69-1 (w-2, nb-1), Swann 10-0-62-0
- -
England
A. Cook c & b Southee 78
I. Bell c Rutherford b Williamson 44
J. Trott not out 65
J. Root not out 79
Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4
Total (for two wickets, 47.4 overs) 270
Did not bat: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart
Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-89 2-149
Bowling: Mills 6.4-0-43-0, Boult 9-1-55-0 (w-2), Franklin
5-0-32-0, Southee 9-0-54-10, N. McCullum 10-0-46-0, Williamson
8-0-39-1 (w-1)
- -
Result - England won by eight wickets
- -
Previous result
Feb. 17 - New Zealand won by three wickets
- -
Remaining one-day international fixtures
Feb. 23 - Eden Park, Auckland
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)