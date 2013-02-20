NAPIER, Feb 20 Scoreboard at the end of the second one day international between New Zealand and England at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday. England won the toss and opted to field. New Zealand BJ Watling c Cook b Anderson 7 H. Rutherford C Cook b Anderson 11 K. Williamson b Woakes 33 R. Taylor c Buttler b Anderson 100 G. Elliott c Bairstow b Finn 23 B. McCullum c Woakes b Broad 74 J. Franklin c Root b Woakes 1 N. McCullum c Buttler b Anderson 7 T. Southee b Woakes 2 K. Mills not out 3 T. Boult c Woakes b Anderson 1 Extras (lb-3, w-3, nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-19 3-91 4-143 5-243 6-245 7-254 8-261 9-267 Bowling: Anderson 9.5-2-34-5, Finn 10-1-33-1 (w-1), Woakes 10-0-68-3, Broad 9-0-69-1 (w-2, nb-1), Swann 10-0-62-0 - - England A. Cook c & b Southee 78 I. Bell c Rutherford b Williamson 44 J. Trott not out 65 J. Root not out 79 Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total (for two wickets, 47.4 overs) 270 Did not bat: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-89 2-149 Bowling: Mills 6.4-0-43-0, Boult 9-1-55-0 (w-2), Franklin 5-0-32-0, Southee 9-0-54-10, N. McCullum 10-0-46-0, Williamson 8-0-39-1 (w-1) - - Result - England won by eight wickets - - Previous result Feb. 17 - New Zealand won by three wickets - - Remaining one-day international fixtures Feb. 23 - Eden Park, Auckland - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)