AUCKLAND, Feb 23 Scoreboard at the end of the third one day international between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. England won the toss and opted to field. New Zealand BJ Watling c Swann b Finn 1 H. Rutherford c Buttler b Finn 2 K. Williamson c Buttler b Anderson 7 R. Taylor c Buttler b Broad 28 G. Elliott run out 24 B. McCullum c Anderson b Swann 79 J. Franklin c & b Swann 13 N. McCullum c Cook b Finn 4 A. Ellis c Woakes b Broad 9 K. Mills lbw b Woakes 2 T. Southee not out 5 Extras (lb-3, w-8) 11 Total (all out, 43.5 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-11 3-11 4-64 5-67 6-99 7-109 8-146 9-150 Bowling: Anderson 8-1-34-1 (w-3), Finn 9-3-27-3 (w-2), Woakes 9-0-34-1 (w-2), Broad 9-0-38-2, Swann 8.5-0-49-2 (w-1) - - England A. Cook c Watling b Southee 46 I. Bell c Rutherford b Ellis 24 J. Trott c Watling b Southee 38 J. Root not out 28 E. Morgan c Mills b Ellis 39 J. Buttler c Watling b Southee 3 C. Woakes not out 3 Extras (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total (for five wickets, 37.3 overs) 186 Did not bat: Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-42 2-109 3-112 4-168 5-171 Bowling: Mills 7.3-0-34-0 (w-1), Southee 10-1-48-3 (w-3), Ellis 8-0-35-2, N. McCullum 7-0-39-0, Williamson 1-0-9-0, Franklin 4-0-20-0 - - Result - England won by five wickets - - Previous results Feb. 17 - New Zealand won by three wickets Feb. 20 - England won by eight wickets - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)