DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 7 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first test between New Zealand and England at University Oval on Thursday.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl

England first innings A. Cook c Rutherford b Wagner 10 N. Compton b Southee 0 J. Trott not out 40 K. Pietersen lbw b Wagner 0 I. Bell c Rutherford b Wagner 24 J. Root c Brownlie b Boult 4 M. Prior not out 1 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (for five wickets, 32 overs) 81

Still to bat: Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-18 3-18 4-64 5-71

Bowling: T. Southee 11-3-28-1, T. Boult 9-1-14-1 (w-1), N. Wagner 10-2-38-3 (w-1), B. Martin 2-1-1-0

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Bruce Martin, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Remaining fixtures March 14-18 - second test, Wellington March 22-26 - third test, Auckland

- - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)