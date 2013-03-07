DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between New Zealand and England at University Oval on Friday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl England first innings 167 New Zealand first innings (overnight 131-0) P. Fulton c Prior b Anderson 55 H. Rutherford not out 167 K. Williamson b Panesar 24 R. Taylor not out 1 Extras (lb-8) 8 Total (for two wickets, 77 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-158 2-249 Still to bat: Dean Brownlie, Brendon McCullum (captain), BJ Watling, Bruce Martin, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. Bowling: J. Anderson 19-2-67-1, S. Finn 19-3-64-0, S. Broad 16-2-39-0, M. Panesar 17-1-69-1, J. Trott 2-0-4-0, J. Root 4-1-4-0 - - Remaining fixtures March 14-18 - second test, Wellington March 22-26 - third test, Auckland - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)