DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 9 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between New Zealand and England at University Oval on Saturday. England first innings 167 all out New Zealand first innings (overnight 402-7) P. Fulton c Prior b Anderson 55 H. Rutherford c sub b Anderson 171 K. Williamson b Panesar 24 R. Taylor c Trott b Anderson 31 D. Brownlie b Anderson 27 B. McCullum c Anderson b Broad 74 BJ Watling b Broad 0 T. Southee b Broad 25 B. Martin c Prior b Finn 41 N. Wagner not out 4 Extras (lb-8) 8 Total (for nine wickets declared) 460 Fall of wickets: 1-158 2-249 3-267 4-310 5-321 6-326 7-370 8-447 9-460 Did not bat: T. Boult. Bowling: J. Anderson 33-2-137-4, S. Finn 26.4-3-102-1, S. Broad 28-3-118-3, M. Panesar 22-2-83-1, J. Trott 2-0-4-0, J. Root 5-1-8-0 - - England second innings A. Cook not out 25 N. Compton not out 25 Extras (b-4, lb-4) 8 Total (for no wickets, 22 overs) 58 Bowling: T. Southee 8-2-21-0, T. Boult 7-3-10-0, N. Wagner 6-2-16-0, B. Martin 1-0-3-0 - - Remaining fixtures March 14-18 - second test, Wellington March 22-26 - third test, Auckland - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)