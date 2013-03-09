DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 10 Scoreboard at
lunch on the fifth and final day of the first test between New
Zealand and England at University Oval on Sunday.
England first innings 167 all out
New Zealand first innings 460-9 dec.
England second innings (overnight 234-1)
A. Cook c Watling b Boult 116
N. Compton lbw b Wagner 117
S. Finn not out 42
J. Trott not out 37
Extras (b-6, lb-9, nb-1, w-1) 17
Total (for two wickets, 123 overs) 329
Fall of wickets: 1-231 2-265
Bowling: T. Southee 26-4-72-0 (nb-1), T. Boult 26-9-39-1, N.
Wagner 30-6-104-1 (w-1), B. Martin 31-7-77-0, K. Williamson
10-3-22-0
- -
Remaining fixtures
March 14-18 - second test, Wellington
March 22-26 - third test, Auckland
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)