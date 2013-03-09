DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 10 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and England at University Oval on Sunday. England first innings 167 all out New Zealand first innings 460-9 dec. England second innings (overnight 234-1) A. Cook c Watling b Boult 116 N. Compton lbw b Wagner 117 S. Finn not out 42 J. Trott not out 37 Extras (b-6, lb-9, nb-1, w-1) 17 Total (for two wickets, 123 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-231 2-265 Bowling: T. Southee 26-4-72-0 (nb-1), T. Boult 26-9-39-1, N. Wagner 30-6-104-1 (w-1), B. Martin 31-7-77-0, K. Williamson 10-3-22-0 - - Remaining fixtures March 14-18 - second test, Wellington March 22-26 - third test, Auckland - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)