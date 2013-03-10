DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and England at University Oval on Sunday. England first innings 167 all out New Zealand first innings 460-9 dec. England second innings (overnight 234-1) A. Cook c Watling b Boult 116 N. Compton lbw b Wagner 117 S. Finn lbw b Martin 56 J. Trott c & b Wagner 52 K. Pietersen c Watling b Wagner 12 I. Bell not out 26 J. Root run out 0 M. Prior not out 23 Extras (b-6, lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 19 Total (for six wickets, 170 overs) 421 Fall of wickets: 1-231 2-265 3-355 4-367 5-386 6-390 Bowling: T. Southee 36-8-94-0 (nb-1), T. Boult 35-12-49-1, N. Wagner 43-9-141-3 (w-1), B. Martin 44-13-90-1, K. Williamson 12-3-30-0 - - Result: Match drawn - - Remaining fixtures March 14-18 - second test, Wellington March 22-26 - third test, Auckland - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Amlan Chakraborty)