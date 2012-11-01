Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
LONDON South Africa test captain Graeme Smith has signed a three-year contract with Surrey to captain the English county.
Smith, 31, who is currently on tour in Australia with the world's top-ranked team, has captained his country in 94 tests.
"As well as being one of the best captains in the modern game, he is a phenomenal opening batsman and will lead by example from the top of the innings," Surrey team director Chris Adams told BBC radio.
Smith replaces Rory Hamilton-Brown who has joined Sussex after he was released from his contract.
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.