(Corrects age 2nd para)

LONDON Nov 1 South Africa test captain Graeme Smith has signed a three-year contract with Surrey to captain the English county.

Smith, 31, who is currently on tour in Australia with the world's top-ranked team, has captained his country in 94 tests.

"As well as being one of the best captains in the modern game, he is a phenomenal opening batsman and will lead by example from the top of the innings," Surrey team director Chris Adams told BBC radio.

Smith replaces Rory Hamilton-Brown who has joined Sussex after he was released from his contract.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; editing by Robert Woodward)