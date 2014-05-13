LONDON England have recalled batsman Michael Carberry for the first three games of the five-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka this month and he is also in line to make his Twenty20 debut.

Carberry, 33, was overlooked for England's limited-overs matches against Australia and West Indies this year having played all five Ashes tests.

The Hampshire opener, who has played in five ODIs, was named alongside Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan in the 14-man squad for the first three matches starting at the Oval on May 22.

He was also included in the 13-man squad for the T20 international at The Oval on May 20, with Nottinghamshire left-arm seamer Harry Gurney the only other player uncapped at T20 level.

"Michael deserves his chance. He was very close to a place in the Twenty20 squad for the World Cup. He has been a consistent performer for Hampshire in Twenty20 cricket and one-day cricket in the last few years," national selector James Whitaker told Sky Sports.

Eoin Morgan will captain the T20 team against the world champions in the absence of Stuart Broad, who is undergoing rehabilitation following a knee injury.

Batsman Ian Bell, who has not played in the shortest form of the game for England since 2011, was named in the T20 squad.

"With Stuart currently unavailable we have chosen Eoin to lead the side and I would like to wish him and the rest of the squad all the very best," Whitaker said in a statement.

"We are entering an important period of 50-over cricket with a World Cup less than nine months away and this series against a skilful Sri Lankan side offers a chance to regain some momentum and for players to demonstrate the skill and passion we will need if we are to be serious contenders next year in Australia and New Zealand."

Twenty20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Jos Buttler, Michael Carberry, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

One-day international squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Jos Buttler, Michael Carberry, Harry Gurney, Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

